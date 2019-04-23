Swazuri released on Sh12 million cash bail

Former National Lands Commission Muhammad Swazuri has been released on Sh12 million cash bail or alternative bond of Sh30 million.

The bail varies for each accused person depending on a number of counts but Swazuri and three others have the highest.

The former NLC chair was arrested last Wednesday over allegations of irregular land compensation.

DPP Noordin Haji said he had sufficient evidence to charge Swazuri and 23 others over compensation claim to Tornado Carriers Limited in respect to compulsory acquisition of land referenced MN/VI/3810.

The parcel of land in question is in Mombasa.

The DPP directed that Swazuri and the 23 others be charged with Conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office and financial misconduct.

Other charges that face includes fraudulent acquisition, dealing with suspect property and money laundering.