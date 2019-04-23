State using MP to sell off port terminal, says Mwashetani

A lawmaker from the Coast is being used by the state to privatise the second container terminal at the Mombasa port, Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani has said.

The government has introduced in Parliament proposals to amend the Merchant Shipping Act to allow Transport CS to decide who runs the CT2, the code name for the second container terminal at the port.

Dock Workers Union secretary general Simon Sang said the move is a ploy to hand over the facility to Italian firm Mediterranean Shipping Company, which currently holds about 33 per cent of the shares at the Kenya National Shipping Line.

The government wants the CT2 to be run by the KNSL but MPs and other stakeholders oppose the move, saying KNSL has been making losses for the last 20 years and that it would be illogical to give it a terminal to run.

On Saturday, Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani said one of the legislators was being used to push the privatisation plan.

“One of our own is being used to coerce us to accept this thing (privatisation plan). We cannot accept it,” Mwashetani said. He spoke during a meeting with dock workers at the Mombasa Women Hall. Nine MPs attended the meeting.

He sentiments came after Lamu Woman representative Ruweida Obo denied there were plans to privatise the terminal. Obo who was the first MP to speak criticised dock workers for accusing the state without giving facts.

“I’m a pilot by profession but my husband works at the port. So, when you talk about the port, I know more about the workers’ problems,” Obo said.

“But I want you to give us facts so that we can have concrete issues for us to argue with. Not verbal back and forth like you are doing right now. You are lying to yourselves here. This is politics.”