Security guard arrested for raping granny

Police in Webuye have arrested a 48-year-old man suspected to have raped his 95-year-old neighbour.

During a downpour he reportedly sought refuge in her house and then attacked her.

He was ambushed by residents who beat him up before they handed him over to police officers.

The woman is admitted at Lugulu Mission Hospital after the attack in Namawanga village in Bokoli ward.

Webuye OCS John Bibao said the suspect, a security guard in Nairobi, will be arraigned once investigations are complete.

Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga, who visited the woman at the hospital yesterday, condemned the crime and promised to pursue the case to its conclusion.

She then drove to Webuye Police Station to follow up the case with OCS.

"I will offer all the support that is needed to see that justice prevails for mama. This is a traumatic experience," Wambilianga said.

"We need to join forces to stop the spread of these vices. Cases are on the rise, we need to have a conversation over what is fueling them."

She asked county commissioner Stephen Kihara to ensure men who are defiling women and schoolgirls are put behind bars.

The Ford Kenya MP asked parents to keep a close eye on their children during this holiday to prevent them from drug abuse and premature sexual activity.

