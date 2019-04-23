Ruaraka land ghost return to haunt top officials

Further, Ouko questions how Mburu was paid public funds yet the 13.7 acre parcel had been used as collateral that enabled him to take two separate loans amounting to Sh185 million.

In stark revelations, Ouko says the Sh3.3 billion could have been inflated to cater for what NLC said was a 15 per cent disturbance allowance.

A disturbance allowance is paid when the State acquires land on parcels with existing structures and requires owners to move out.

There has been controversy over the ownership of the land. The Senate Public Accounts Committee concluded that the State was duped to pay for its own land.

The explosive report, which caused a storm in Parliament, endorsed a probe against Swazuri, Mburu, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and Education PS Belio Kipsang for their roles in the Ruaraka land saga.

The report was later shot down in the House after senators failed to garner the requisite numbers to adopt it.

The acquisition of the 13.7-acre parcel for two public schools, Ruaraka High and Drive Inn primary, was executed during Matiang’i's tenure as Education CS and Belio as his Principal Secretary.

In what could reignite vicious political fireworks in Parliament in the coming days, National Assembly Public Accounts Committee Chairman Opiyo Wandayi yesterday warned that his watchdog panel will leave no stone unturned.

“The PAC is going to exercise its constitutional mandate and examine the matter with the usual diligence and bring it to its logical conclusion. The public must rest assured that PAC will spare no efforts to get to the bottom of the matter,” the Ugunja MP pledged.