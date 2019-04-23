Residents block wetlands research, fear eviction

Residents oppose eviction from wetlands in Karia-ini, Lari constituency, as the government tries to conserve it.

They said they will not allow officials from the Water Resources Management Authority to visit their village again for research.

Speaking at a meeting in the village on Sunday, resident Kimani Wamutonya said the government is hiding information and aims to evict them.

He said there were no wetlands or a swamp in the area, adding that white settlers had built a dam.

"White settlers who had occupied this area and used to operate near Upland Bacon Factory had made a man-made dam that served the Bacon Factory and its environs. It was before Independence," he said.

MCA Joseph Karichu accused Warma of secretly visiting the village and inflicting fear in residents that they will be evicted.

Karichu said his office learned that Warma has been conducting research when residents questioned him on the visits.

"Warma has not held public participation regarding this village. Whenever they come, they do not inform my office or that of the chief," the MCA said.

After a heated meeting, residents declared that Warma has been trespassing in their village and they will be not welcome and they will not respond to their queries.

On April 11, Kiambu Warma manager James Nyangweso said the government was researching on areas marked as wetlands.

They want to know how many many people have occupied the wetlands, the effect and the impact it will have if conserved.

"I assure you that no one will be forcefully evicted," Nyangweso he said.

However, he said those too close to the waterways will be affected.

"As of now, we can't say who will be affected and who will not. The research will guide us," he said.

