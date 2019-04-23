Police under fire over detention of female city lawyer

Police in Nairobi have come under fierce criticism over the detention of a city lawyer with the Law Society of Kenya terming the move impunity and blatant abuse of public office.

The police pounced on lawyer Zamzam Abib on Friday at the beginning of the long Easter weekend and held her for three consecutive days without bond.

The youthful advocate was only freed on Monday afternoon from the Kilimani police station as pressure mounted.

Her law firm, Abib and Associates reportedly recalled an RTGS payments of Sh6 million her firm had issued to one Salim Ali Sheik on the instruction of a client.

The rescinding of the payments sparked a dispute and Sheik sued Zamzam in an ongoing civil case at the High Court.

Her arrest sparked protests with lawyers claiming complainants are using connections in the police to intimidate the advocate.

LSK President Allen Gichuhi said the police were being malicious. He said LSK will write a protest letter to Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.

Gichuhi said LSK pitched camp at Kilimani police station since Friday but their pleas resulted to naught.

“We have tried since Friday to have the police release her on bail and they have refused. We can’t understand. The offence that they are claiming to be investigating is stopping an RTGS instruction, surely!”Gichuhi protested.