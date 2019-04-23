Peter Mbugua remarries, 8 years after death of Wambui Otieno

Peter Mbugua made headlines when he married Wambui Otieno, a 67-year-old widow in 2003.

He was 25 years when he decided to marry a woman 42 years his senior.

In 2011, they held their church wedding but unfortunately, Wambui died on August 30 of the same year and was buried at the family farm in Upper Matasia in Ngong.

Well, that was not the end of Mbugua's life as he surprised many when he tied the knot on Monday to his spouse, Ms Anne Wangari Njuguna, 35.

The two are blessed with three kids; two boys and a girl.

Wambui and Mbugua's marriage raised a lot of controversy and criticism with many claiming that the former stonemason was only after her wealth.

But Mbugua denied the allegations and said that he was in love with Wambui.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Mbugua stated that his first marriage was filled with controversy, especially after Wambui died.

“When my wife, Wambui, died, I felt as if a part of me had gone with her. Little did I know that the battle had just begun. I was being fought from all directions by my stepdaughters, so I had to maintain a low profile, away from the Matasia home, for the situation to cool down.

‘‘But our marriage certificate protected me and shielded me from being disinherited. That was one phase of my life and I have never regretted,” Mbugua said.