Parts of Kenya to receive light to heavy rainfall this week- Met

The sunny weather being experienced in most parts of the country will not persist for the next five days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm will be experienced over Nairobi, Migori, Kisii, Siaya, Kisumu and Homabay this week.

The chart shared by the Kenya Meteorological Department shows parts of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Laikipia are among the counties that will receive light rains in the afternoon to enhanced rainfall with thunderstorms in the evening for the next five days.

In a statement signed by the acting director of the Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura, the weatherman indicates the coastal strip and Moyale will experience light rains.

The five-day forecast, however, says that North-eastern and Northwestern regions, counties of Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo will have Temperatures hit an average high of 32 degrees and depressed rainfall.

Turkana will have temperatures hit as high of 38 degrees.

Aura has therefore advised Contingency plans and strategies to be put in place e to avert conflicts that might occur in the Northwestern and North Eastern due to the scramble of limited resources caused by poor rains.

"Human-wildlife and inter-community conflicts over the limited resources are likely to be on the increase in these areas. Contingency plans and strategies should, therefore, be in place to avert such incidences."

She also said flood-prone areas such as Budalang’ i, Kano areas, Western Kenya, Central Highlands areas such as Murang' a are prone to flood beginning in June.

She, therefore, called for The National Disaster Operations Centre to ensure mitigation of the floods in the aforementioned places.