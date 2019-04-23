RAINFALL IN MOST COUNTIES

Parts of Kenya to receive light to heavy rainfall this week- Met

In Summary

• Relief as weatherman announces heavy rainfall in Nairobi, Rift Valley, Central and Western counties

• MET noted that North Eastern counties will experience high temperatures of 39 degrees

Rains in Nairobi along Moi Avenue. /FILE
Rains in Nairobi along Moi Avenue. /FILE

The sunny weather being experienced in most parts of the country will not persist for the next five days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has said.

Heavy rainfall of more than 30mm will be experienced over Nairobi, Migori, Kisii, Siaya, Kisumu and  Homabay this week.

The chart shared by the Kenya Meteorological Department shows parts of Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kiambu, and Laikipia are among the counties that will receive light rains in the afternoon to enhanced rainfall with thunderstorms in the evening for the next five days.

 

In a statement signed by the acting director of the Kenya Meteorological Department Stella Aura, the weatherman indicates the coastal strip and Moyale will experience light rains.

The five-day forecast, however, says that North-eastern and Northwestern regions, counties of Turkana, West Pokot, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo will have Temperatures hit an average high of 32 degrees and depressed rainfall.

Turkana will have temperatures hit as high of 38 degrees.

Aura has therefore advised Contingency plans and strategies to be put in place e to avert conflicts that might occur in the Northwestern and North Eastern due to the scramble of limited resources caused by poor rains.

"Human-wildlife and inter-community conflicts over the limited resources are likely to be on the increase in these areas. Contingency plans and strategies should, therefore, be in place to avert such incidences."

She also said flood-prone areas such as Budalang’ i, Kano areas, Western Kenya, Central Highlands areas such as Murang' a are prone to flood beginning in June.

She, therefore, called for The National Disaster Operations Centre to ensure mitigation of the floods in the aforementioned places.

Expert faults Met for late warning to farmers on delayed rains

Agriculture specialist wants drought declared a national disaster
News
3 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
23 April 2019 - 10:43

Most Popular

  1. Man U's performance at Everton was 'disrespectful' -Pogba
    36m ago World

  2. Why I failed to deliver as governor - Isaac Rutto
    48m ago Rift Valley

  3. Magoha blasts Sossion for criticising new curriculum
    58m ago News

  4. Peter Mbugua remarries, 8 years after death of Wambui Otieno
    1h ago News

  5. Red Cross volunteer hacked to death in Lamu
    1h ago Coast

Latest Videos