New proposal wants CATs to replace KCPE

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam could be phased out in the next five years and replaced with continuous assessment tests if a new proposal is adopted.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development wants KCPE abolished under the new curriculum.

KICD director Julius Jwan was not reachable for comment. Calls to his phone were unanswered.

The proposal has already been sent to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for review.

It wants the new 2-6-6-3 curriculum to gradually phase out the 8-4-4 syllabus that lays more emphasis on examinations.

Learners will spend two years in pre-primary, six years in primary school, another six years in secondary school and three years at the university or other tertiary institution.

The new curriculum is already under implementation in pre-primary and lower primary classes. It is expected to move to grade four next year.

If the proposal is approved, it means those currently in Standard 4 will be the last cohort to sit KCPE exams.

The proposal wants national exams at advanced stages of grade 9, an equivalent of Form I and at grade 12, an equivalent of Form 4 in the current set-up.

Learners in primary school will only sit Continuous Assessment Tests to examine their levels of understanding.

The new arrangement is expected to conform to the government agenda of 100 per cent transition where all learners in primary school automatically join secondary school.