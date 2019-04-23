New proposal wants CATs to replace KCPE

• Proposal wants learners to proceed to secondary school without examinations.
• Primary schools also expected to host Junior secondary.
The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exam could be phased out in the next five years and replaced with continuous assessment tests if a new proposal is adopted.
The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development wants KCPE abolished under the new curriculum.
KICD director Julius Jwan was not reachable for comment. Calls to his phone were unanswered.
The proposal has already been sent to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for review.
It wants the new 2-6-6-3 curriculum to gradually phase out the 8-4-4 syllabus that lays more emphasis on examinations.
Learners will spend two years in pre-primary, six years in primary school, another six years in secondary school and three years at the university or other tertiary institution.
The new curriculum is already under implementation in pre-primary and lower primary classes. It is expected to move to grade four next year.
If the proposal is approved, it means those currently in Standard 4 will be the last cohort to sit KCPE exams.
The proposal wants national exams at advanced stages of grade 9, an equivalent of Form I and at grade 12, an equivalent of Form 4 in the current set-up.
Learners in primary school will only sit Continuous Assessment Tests to examine their levels of understanding.
The new arrangement is expected to conform to the government agenda of 100 per cent transition where all learners in primary school automatically join secondary school.
Under the proposal, primary schools will host the junior secondary classes.
Junior secondary will take three years before a learner proceeds to senior secondary. This means a learner transiting to secondary school proceed to the same primary school they were in but with different uniform colour and trousers instead of shorts.
This is similar to the previous arrangement where O levels and A levels were accommodated in the same institution.
In 2013, then Education minister Mutula Kilonzo called for the abolition of KCPE exams. Mutula said he supported suggestions that pupils be allowed to transit to Form 4 without being eliminated through KCPE at a tender age.
“The pupils cannot use the KCPE certificates for anything because they are still too young,” Kilonzo said.
During the 2017 campaigns, the National Super Alliance led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga promised to abolish KCPE exams to allow all learners transit to secondary school.
Meanwhile, some 91,320 teachers will today begin training for the new curriculum. A document seen by the Star yesterday showed the government has set aside Sh500 million for the exercise.
It will entail training of 68,490 teachers, 3 teachers per school -one in lower primary, two in grade four and 22,830 head teachers.
The training is set to run for a week and will focus on the assessment of learners and the use of ICT in teaching.