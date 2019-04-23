Music star Ed Sheeran joins Kenyans in #BringKianoHome appeal

Music icon Ed Sheeran has added his voice to the appeal by an American couple based in Kenya to recover their Kenyan child.
The musician shared the appeal on his Instagram and tagged BBC News with the hashtag #BringKianoHome.
Kenyans on social media spent Tuesday making an appeal for the return of the child using the hashtag.
Ed shared a post by American Music video director, Jason Koenig who asked Statehouse to help in finding the child allegedly taken by the police.
While sharing a story published by the Star on April 11, Koenig said the three-year-old boy alleged to have been kidnapped by DCI officers belonged to his best friend.
“My best friend’s child was abducted in Kenya. Friends please share and retweet to help #BringKianoHome. @BBCNews will you look into this? @StateHouseKenya can you help,” he posted on his Twitter page.
Jason has directed two of Ed Sheeran's music videos - 'Shape of You' which has 4.1 billion views on YouTube and 'Perfect' which has 1.9 billion views.
The abduction story has been the talk of the town with the guardians of the child demanding justice.
My best friend’s child was abducted in Kenya. Friends please share and retweet to help #BringKianoHome. @BBCNews will you look into this? @StateHouseKenya can you help https://t.co/UOCU9gaNn1— Jason Koenig (@jkoephoto) April 23, 2019
The story broke mid this month after it was alleged that the three-year-old boy was taken from his American official guardians by alleged DCI officers a week ago now appears to have been an illegal kidnap.
On the night of Friday, April 5, eleven men who said they were police officers raided a flat in Westlands and took away the child from Matt and Daisy Mazzoncini. They refused to identify themselves or to show a court order allowing them to take away the child.
Later that evening the DCI tweeted that they had conducted an operation to rescue the child from two American citizens. The tweet was taken down on Sunday at the request of the American embassy.
Matt is a former senior executive of Starbucks and is now Vice-President of a tech start-up in New York. Daisy is a missionary volunteer who has been in Kenya for three years.
The Mazzoncinis have now filed a writ of habeas corpus under a certificate of urgency to recover the child.