Music star Ed Sheeran joins Kenyans in #BringKianoHome appeal

Music icon Ed Sheeran has added his voice to the appeal by an American couple based in Kenya to recover their Kenyan child.

The musician shared the appeal on his Instagram and tagged BBC News with the hashtag #BringKianoHome.

Kenyans on social media spent Tuesday making an appeal for the return of the child using the hashtag.

Ed shared a post by American Music video director, Jason Koenig who asked Statehouse to help in finding the child allegedly taken by the police.

While sharing a story published by the Star on April 11, Koenig said the three-year-old boy alleged to have been kidnapped by DCI officers belonged to his best friend.

“My best friend’s child was abducted in Kenya. Friends please share and retweet to help #BringKianoHome. @BBCNews will you look into this? @StateHouseKenya can you help,” he posted on his Twitter page.

Jason has directed two of Ed Sheeran's music videos - 'Shape of You' which has 4.1 billion views on YouTube and 'Perfect' which has 1.9 billion views.

The abduction story has been the talk of the town with the guardians of the child demanding justice.