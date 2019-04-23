Music judges trained ahead of festival

The government is training the national music festival adjudicators to familiarise them with the syllabus for fair competition.

More than 300 festival instructors from all levels of education are attending a six-day training at the Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu.

Kenya National Music Festival chairman Peter Wanjohi said it has been established that there was duplication of skills in various festival presentations.

Wanjohi said the government wants to address this as well as gaps.

He said the training is aimed at ensuring learners at every level train and compete on the same concept.

They are also focussing on the emerging issues in music festivals to bring Kenyan adjudicators on par with those from other countries.

“We are taking stock of what we achieved last year where we experienced gaps if any, and the developments that have taken place across the world so that our teachers move together with others," the chairman said.

The theme for this year’s festival is 'Enhancing National Unity, Cohesion and Integration,' he said.

The chairman disclosed that they have selected the song Tushangilie Kenya by Mwalimu Thomas Wasonga to be performed by all levels of education in an effort to promote unity.

This year’s music festival runs from May to August at Kabarak University.

Director of Field Coordination and Co-Curriculum Activities at the Ministry of Education Pius Mutisya said, "Let the difference be the finesse of the individual trainer but every trainer must have the same concept."

He told the participants to ensure the selected pieces fit levels of learning and are conform to the Competency-Based Curriculum.

“At the centre of these activities is the child."

After the Kisumu training, the adjudicators will impart knowledge to their colleagues at the grassroots in their counties.

The Ministry of Education targets 3,000 people by the time the event reaches the national level.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)