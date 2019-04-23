Magoha blasts Sossion for criticising new curriculum

"The train left the station in January. In my life, I never have a reverse gear. There is no going back. And if we hear somebody saying that we have to go back, I do not know what we should do to that person” Magoha said.

"The CBC in the first term has been successful to an extent that we ashamed a few prophets of doom who thought that we were set for failure."

Magoha said by September, the government will be able to roll out the curriculum to the Fourth Grade.

The Treasury has allocated Sh500 million for the training. The training is meant to enable teachers to manage the new curriculum which will replace 8-4-4 system.

More than 91,000 teachers are expected to be trained this month. Other trainings will be held in August and December.

Magoha said he would do what it takes to ensure full implementation of CBC.

The CS asked teachers to work as one and deliver as one.

He said the new curriculum will ensure that the standards of education in public and private schools are at one level.

The ministry rolled out the system nationally in January from Pre-unit and Grade 1-3 after a piloting phase in 33,000 private and public primary schools last year.

The study conducted between January and March further revealed that teachers were not sufficiently trained to teach the new curriculum.