Magoha blasts Sossion for criticising new curriculum

• Over 91,000 teachers are expected to benefit from the training in this month, which will cost the government Sh500m.

• Knut Secretary General Wilson Sossion said the training will be an exercise in futility as no teacher will attend the training.

Education CS Prof. George Magoha.
Image: VICTOR IMBOTO

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has hit out at the Kenya National Union of Teachers for opposing the new curriculum.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion had asked teachers last week to boycott the training, saying that it is a violation of the law.

"We will not waste time talking about things which are not important concerning the competency-based curriculum," Magoha said.

Magoha said the new curriculum implementation has started and no one can reverse it.

He spoke on Tuesday at Uhuru Gardens Primary School in Lang'ata when he launched a four-day teachers' training workshop.

When I decide to do something, I shall do it with all the energy that I have if I believe it is the right thing to do. Let us stop wasting time and concentrate on the goal.
Education CS  George Magoha

"The train left the station in January. In my life, I never have a reverse gear. There is no going back. And if we hear somebody saying that we have to go back, I do not know what we should do to that person” Magoha said.

"The CBC in the first term has been successful to an extent that we ashamed a few prophets of doom who thought that we were set for failure."

Magoha said by September, the government will be able to roll out the curriculum to the Fourth Grade.

 The Treasury has allocated Sh500 million for the training.  The training is meant to enable teachers to manage the new curriculum which will replace 8-4-4 system.

More than 91,000 teachers are expected to be trained this month. Other trainings will be held in August and December.

 

Magoha said he would do what it takes to ensure full implementation of CBC.

The CS asked teachers to work as one and deliver as one.

He said the new curriculum will ensure that the standards of education in public and private schools are at one level.

The ministry rolled out the system nationally in January from Pre-unit and Grade 1-3 after a piloting phase in 33,000 private and public primary schools last year.

 The study conducted between January and March further revealed that teachers were not sufficiently trained to teach the new curriculum.

by LEWIS NYAUNDI AND KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
23 April 2019 - 12:09

