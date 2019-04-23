Five gunned down in Mombasa, Kilifi on Easter Sunday

Five suspected robbers were gunned down in Kilifi and Mombasa on Sunday.

In Kilifi, three suspected robbers were killed by police and one arrested after a burglary at business premises in Rabai market.

The captured suspect is locked up at Rabai police station.

The gang struck at 11am, but they were gunned down at around 1.30pm after they were cornered by police.

Two AK-47 rifles, bullets and Sh150,000 in cash were recovered.

Robbers have been terrorising residents and have been escaping the police dragnet.

Kilifi police commander Patrick Okeri said detectives are gathering more information about the gang of four, which had planned to rob more businesses in Rabai.

“They robbed two businessmen. The traders reported to our officers,” Okeri said.

He said police sealed off all exit roads to prevent the robbers who were on motorcycles from escaping.

“After they found out they had been cornered, they started to attack our officers,” Okeri added.

He urged members of public to report to give police information on suspicious people in the area.

Elsewhere in Mombasa, members of the public found two bodies in Vikwatani, Kisauni at 11am.

Police who visited the scene said they were in their late 20s or early 30s.

Reports indicate the two might have been gunned down at dawn while on a robbery mission in Kisauni.

Kisauni police boss Julius Kiragu said the bodies had bullet wounds in the chest. One was in military attire and has a panga tucked in the waist.

No documents were recovered at the scene.

The bodies have been moved to the Coast General Hospital mortuary as police investigate.