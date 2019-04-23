Education Ministry on the spot over Sh360m unexplained expenditure

Auditor General Edward Ouko has queried the expenditure of Sh360 million by the Education ministry, saying it is unexplained.

Ouko said the 2017-18 financial year spending at the State Department of University Education was unsupported.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly by Majority Leader Aden Duale, Ouko raised doubts on the expenditure of Sh330.14 million of the Sh1.2 billion disbursed to Kisii and Moi universities as development grants.

The two universities received Sh279.84 million and Sh935.07 million respectively.

The report said Sh145.70 million of the grant disbursed to Kisii was used to pay a contractor for the construction of an ICT theatre based on the interim certificates raised. Ouko said there were no supporting documents to ascertain the authenticity of the pending bill.

He said both the ministry and Moi University could not explain expenditure of Sh184.44 million that the institution used to settle bills dating back to 2012.

Moi paid Sh33.44 million for the construction of a library and Sh76 million for the construction of a hostel at the school of public health.