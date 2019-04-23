Duale joins Raila, Kuria as football team patrons

• Duale wants the team to meet head on with Raila's Gor Mahia
National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has joined ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria as football team patrons.
Duale on Tuesday unveiled his team dubbed "Northern Wanderers" that will be associated with the North Eastern communities.
"Our discussion focused on empowering the youths to engage in long-term, decent and productive activities that will nurture talent in the Pastoralist community," he said.
Donned in a yellow shirt dubbed 'Patron', Duale said he will provide the necessary support needed for the team to stand on its feet.
"Nitatumia marafiki zangu,pesa zangu kutengeneze hii team..Hata mkitaka bus mimi nitawanunulia.." he said.
( I will use my friends, my money to make sure the team stands on its feet. If you want a bus, i will buy it for you)
Duale wants the team to meet head on with Raila's Gor Mahia. Kuria is the patron of Mt Kenya United Football Club .
Duale said the talented footballers will come from Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo and Marsabit counties.
"As the new patron, I will lead from the front to make sure the club investment will change the fortune of our youths in the region. We want to join the league of Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Al hilal of Egypt," he said.
President Uhuru Kenyatta established a special sports fund to support clubs and talent of our youth through the resources under the fund.
"We intend to produce the likes of Lingard, Lukaku, Pogba, Salah, Messi and others in the future from the pastoralist community," he added.
"Sportsmanship for me is when a guy walks off the court and you really can't tell whether he won or lost, when he carries himself with pride either way."
On April 7, Duale said the team will entail the Somali community.
"Tutatengeneza team ya wa Somali hapa Kenya ambayo ita pigana na Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards," he said.
This loosely translates to (We will come up with a team associated with the Somali community in Kenya. This team will play with Gor and AFC).