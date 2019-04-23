Duale joins Raila, Kuria as football team patrons

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has joined ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria as football team patrons.

Duale on Tuesday unveiled his team dubbed "Northern Wanderers" that will be associated with the North Eastern communities.

"Our discussion focused on empowering the youths to engage in long-term, decent and productive activities that will nurture talent in the Pastoralist community," he said.

Donned in a yellow shirt dubbed 'Patron', Duale said he will provide the necessary support needed for the team to stand on its feet.

"Nitatumia marafiki zangu,pesa zangu kutengeneze hii team..Hata mkitaka bus mimi nitawanunulia.." he said.

( I will use my friends, my money to make sure the team stands on its feet. If you want a bus, i will buy it for you)