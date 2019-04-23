NABBED

Duale impersonator arrested for conning people through Facebook

In Summary

• He had been using conning people using Duale's Facebook account.

• This comes a month after seven suspects were arraigned and accused of impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta.

James Ombui Oire:Suspect who has been conning people using Aden Duale Facebook account.
Impersonator James Ombui Oire:Suspect who has been conning people using Aden Duale Facebook account.
Image: COURTESY

Police detectives have arrested James Ombui Oire for impersonating National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Duale said that the man has been conning people through his Facebook account.

He is being held at the Central Police Station for obtaining money by false pretence.

This comes a month after seven suspects were arraigned and accused of impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The seven were accused of using mobile number 0722-208842 to call the chairman of Sameer Africa Naushad Merali to release Sh10 million while mimicking Kenyatta.

More:

Uhuru's impersonators detained in Muthaiga, to take plea Wednesday

Seven men accused of impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta have been detained at Muthaiga police station.They are expected to plead to conspiracy ...
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
23 April 2019 - 16:21

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi MCAs tell off Senate on Deputy Governor appointment
    4m ago Nairobi

  2. [PHOTOS] KOT blast Sonko's drainage projects after floods
    18m ago Nairobi

  3. I killed my baby for looking like Raila — Househelp
    22m ago News

  4. Duale impersonator arrested for conning people
    1h ago News

  5. Swazuri released on Sh12 million cash bail
    2h ago News

Latest Videos