Duale impersonator arrested for conning people through Facebook

Police detectives have arrested James Ombui Oire for impersonating National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale.

Duale said that the man has been conning people through his Facebook account.

He is being held at the Central Police Station for obtaining money by false pretence.

This comes a month after seven suspects were arraigned and accused of impersonating President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The seven were accused of using mobile number 0722-208842 to call the chairman of Sameer Africa Naushad Merali to release Sh10 million while mimicking Kenyatta.