Burundi refugee held at Nairobi Women's Hospital over Sh1 million bill

September 18, 2018, is a day that will remain etched in the memory of Ndayi Zaniye Ejide.
It's a day that not only left Ndayi-a Burundi refugee to Kenya-almost paralysed but also lost her daughter in a road accident.
He was travelling with his family to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) headquarters in Westlands before the accident along Uhuru Highway.
However, the pain and agony of this day still remain fresh on his head seven months later as he remains detained in hospital.
October 2018, was the month that Ejide, the family breadwinner was meant to be walking out of the hospital to join his family and continue with his recovery process from home but due to an accumulated bill of Sh1.1 million has since then not been released from the hospital.
The family of seven was initially admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital, they were later moved to the Nairobi Women’s hospital.
Anthony, a man the family suspects to be an agent to the lady that caused the accident was the one responsible for the transfer and has also been regularly visiting the hospital.
Car registration, KCG 772E is said to be owned by the Indian lady whose name the family does not know.
Ejides wife, Niragira Juliana, speaking amidst sobs talked about the pain she underwent after learning about the death of her daughter.
10 year old, Nahimana Kesia died just seven days after her birthday, her mother said.
The young girl was badly injured and therefore even after the doctors attended to her and did all they could, she still succumbed to her injuries.
The family that stays in Kayole says they are unable to foot the bill on their own as they have no other family members in the country to support them and their father is their sole breadwinner.
Niragira and her 15-year-old daughter have been walking from town every day so as to spare some money while going to visit their father
On 11th October 2018, the family obtained an OB number,52/18/9/18, and later on the 26th September 2018 OB number 90/18/9/2018.
Silas Mwangi, the Nairobi Women's hospital manager said he was aware of Zahinyes case and that the hospital was working on the matter together with the relevant parties involved.