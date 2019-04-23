CARTOGRAPHIC MAPPING

2019 Census: KNBS to divide Kenya into smaller units

Members of the public with copies of the Kenya census results launched / Jack Owuor
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics will conduct a cartographic mapping across the country in preparation for the August census.

The mapping which will be done by KNBS personnel will take place between April 13 and May 31, 2019, in Nairobi county.

"The cartographic involves delineating the country into Enumeration areas," KNBS said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is a necessary process for planning purposes to ensure total coverage during the main census enumeration.

The teams will be accompanied by persons known within the respective areas in most cases the village elders and estate leaders.

They will be assisted by chiefs and assistant chiefs.

They will request for basic information about the households and assign numbers to key structures and dwelling units.

The exercise will be undertaken during day time on all days including weekends.

"We appeal to the public to cooperate with the teams and provide accurate information that will be treated as confidential," KNBS added.

The 2019 National Population and Housing Census will be conducted digitally with the KNBS set to acquire about 165,000 mobile devices for the exercise.

This will be the eighth census in Kenya’s history with two of the previous seven having been conducted during the pre-independence period.

The census is conducted every ten years.

by NANCY AGUTU Senior Digital Reporter
News
23 April 2019 - 09:44

