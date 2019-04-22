Women working more for less, says report

The disparity in employment still persist with women working more for less pay, a new report says.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics report shows a majority of women work in the service industry. They are mostly household employees.

"There seems to be a significant proportion of more men than women employed in majority of the sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing," the report says.

The report was released last week. It is titled Women and Men: Facts and Figures 2017. Up to 52 per cent of women earned wages from the service industry in 2016 and only 16 per cent were earning from the manufacturing industry.

The highest recorded number of women in the manufacturing industry was 78 in 2010, compared to 193 men in the same year.

A 2019 advocacy report on addressing gender-based violence and economic exclusion of girls and young women says that young women largely lack the skills and competencies to undertake engineering tasks.

The report said highly technical jobs like engineering and construction tend to be physically engaging and conducted in environments that are not conducive for women.

"To enhance the inclusion of young women and girls in highly technical skills jobs, there is a need for a deliberate targeting and training of young women and girls by private sector firms, the public sector, and non-governmental entities," the report recommends.

The KNBS report said women bear disproportionate responsibility for unpaid care work.

UN Women Facts and Figures 2017 says women are more likely to be low wage and unpaid family workers engaged in low-level productivity.

"Pay disparities are still prevalent in the developing world. Women in developing countries work more than men, with less time for education, leisure, political participation, and self-care," the report says.

The 2019 report released by Girls Advocacy Alliance showed the informal sector has significant challenges in articulating policies that address women and young girls’ economic exclusion from employment opportunities.

"There are no proactive strategies or programmes implemented by informal sector associations to enhance women access to business credit or employment opportunities. Young women and girls go through informal channels to get access to these opportunities," the report says.

"Business mentoring and training for young women and girls is sporadic, unintentional and not coordinated."

The report recommends prioritising economic exclusion of young girls and women in the political and development agenda at both county and national levels.