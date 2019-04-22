Uhuru visits Moi at Kabarak after death of Jonathan

• Moi thanked Uhuru for grieving with the bereaved family at this time when he had lost his eldest son who succumbed to cancer.
• Uhuru arrived at Mzee Moi's home amid tight security which was deployed in the route leading to his home.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday afternoon flew to Kabarak to personally convey his message of condolence to Former President Daniel arap Moi following the passing on of his eldest Jonathan Toroitich Moi.
According to a press statement from the Moi family, President Uhuru Kenyatta who landed at Moi's Kabarak residence at 1 pm, was received by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.
Uhuru said he was greatly saddened by the death of Jonathan.
Moi thanked Uhuru for grieving with the bereaved family at this time when he had lost his eldest son who succumbed to cancer.
Uhuru arrived at Mzee Moi's home amid tight security which was deployed in the route leading to his home.
After Moi's retirement, the movement to Kabarak was a bit easy, unlike today when all vehicles were thoroughly checked before being allowed in.
General Service Unit (GSU) and other security personnel were seen stationed at the main gate leading the university
Only close members of Mzee Moi mainly from his rural home in Baringo and members of the African Inland Churc (AIC) and other clergymen were allowed in after a tight security check.
Last year Uhuru also visited Moi at Kabarak in a closed-door meeting with Gideon in what many speculated was part of the succession plan ahead of the 2022 elections.
Monday's meeting between Uhuru and Mzee Moi lasted less than an hour.