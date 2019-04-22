Uhuru condemns 'heinous' Sri Lanka Easter attacks

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned Friday's terrorist attacks on Sri Lankan civilians celebrating Easter in churches and hotels.

About 160 people have been reported killed and hundreds injured.

Three churches in Ngombo, Batticaloa and Kochchikade district were attacked.

The Shangri-La, Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and a fourth hotel were targeted.

Following the attacks, the Sri Lankan government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

The government also said there would be a temporary block on the use of major social media networks.

Uhuru condoled President Maithripala Sirisena, his government and the people of Sri Lanka. He termed the terrorist acts "heinous and cowardly".

“On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to you, your esteemed government, the families of the victims and the people of Sri Lanka,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta said Kenya too has "faced mindless terrorist massacres in our own country", adding that "Kenyans stand firmly with Sri Lanka in prayers during this difficult and trying moment".

“We pledge our total support to your government in working together to fight the evil of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the head of state said.

Kenya has born the brunt of terrorist attacks in recent years. In January, terrorists attacked Dusit D2 Hotel in the heart of Nairobi and killed 21 people, among them foreigners.

