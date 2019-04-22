The Great Mobile Phone debate in schools

A debate on mobile phones in secondary schools is raging.

They can be very useful if strictly controlled, say proponents.

No, they promote cheating, addiction, pornography and are generally distracting, say critics.

A section of education stakeholders has called for lifting the ban on students' mobile phones to allow the use of technology in class but with tough measures to prevent misuse.

This is one recommendation in a report presented during the National Education Conference organised by the Aga Khan University last week.

The stakeholders say mobile phones and tablets could help teachers and students to creatively use their hand-held devices to make teaching meaningful.

The calls follow a decade-long ban that came to force in 2008. Phones were deemed to be too distracting.

The proposal has received mixed reactions. It is backed by the Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi and Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers secretary general Akello Misori.

"If school leaders help teachers and learners understand the risks and learn the ethics of technology and social networking, teaching and learning can be transformed to be ubiquitous and help manage flipped and blended classrooms better, to the benefit of the learner," the report by Aga Khan University says.

Former education minister Sam Ongeri said the ban was aimed at curbing widespread student riots mostly in secondary schools and preventing the widespread leakage of examinations.

He also said mobile phones distract learners.

However, eight years after the ban, in 2016, the government managed to largely stop examination cheating but is yet to stop school fires and unrest.

For example last year, 170 schools experienced unrest characterised by burning dormitories, administration blocks and walkouts in some institutions.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi says schools are still grappling with the challenge of students sneaking phones in schools.

"Going forward there is need to relook at the issue and make sure students can be allowed to use phones in school again, however, with some restriction," Kahi told the Star yesterday.

Strict measures

Kahi proposes that phones be registered, fitted with trackers that can be monitored and be used only during a specific time.

He also emphasises that a lot of training of students is needed to ensure they can use the phones responsibly.

Further, the principals' association proposes that teaching course in colleges and universities be accompanied by IT.

This supported by the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) secretary general who notes that proper policy the intended purpose might not be achieved.

Misori notes that the gadgets if properly used can assist in accessing learning materials outside those provided by the school or government.

"We cannot rule out the idea of phones as a technology assistant in schools but of course with a lot of measures put in place to prevent the vices that come with the devices," Misori told the Star yesterday.

Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association secretary general David Mavuta disagrees.

Sexual content

Mavuta says the disadvantages outweigh the advantages.

He says pornography viewing is rampant among adolescents due to to the deep internet penetration, a view backed by Kenya Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo.

The concern come amid a report released last week revealing 25 per cent of adolescents admit they have had sex.

The study also found that more than half of secondary school students have watched pornography, with six out of 10 teenage males admitting that they have consumed pornographic material.

Four in every female teenager said they have accessed pornography.

"We think phones interrupt their ability to think." Mavuta told the Star yesterday.

He said special devices, such as school-based tablets, can be used in teaching and learning.

However, few principals or headteacher have been trained on technology.

(Edited by V. Graham)