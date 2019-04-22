Stop taking credit for state projects, Nyanza governors told

Two MPs have cautioned Nyanza governors against taking credit for more than Sh10 billion road project that covers four counties.

The Ahero-Isebania road starts from Kisumu and runs through Homa Bay, Kisii and Migori to the Tanzanian border. A number of feeder roads are also being built in the counties.

The national government, in partnership with the African Development Bank, is in charge of the project.

On Saturday, Kasipul MP Ong’ondo Were and his Ainabkoi counterpart William Chepkut urged governors to concentrate on their work and stop lying about state projects. They spoke during a fundraiser at Nyandiwa SDA in West Kamagak, Homa Bay.

Were said some governors brag that they have funded the feeder roads.

“Some counties are claiming ownership of the project, especially the feeder roads. It is wrong for them to brag about projects undertaken by the national government, yet roads within their mandate are dilapidated,” he said.

Chepkut said no governor should talk about a national government project.

“This is a national government road, which should not be confused with any county government project. I'm going to talk to President Uhuru Kenyatta to come and commission the project upon completion,” he said.

The project is expected to open up the South Nyanza region for economic growth. It has led to tarmacking of many feeder roads which include Oyugis-Kendu Bay and Oyugis–Rodi Kopany in Homa Bay.

Were said his office has allocated Sh22 million to improve roads leading to major markets in his constituency. The roads have been a nightmare to traders in the region.

“This project must be supported because it will enable residents to transport their agricultural produce to markets,” he said.