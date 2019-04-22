Standard 8 boy drowns in dam, two rescued

Residents of Gatamaiyu village in Naivasha are in mourning after a Standard 8 pupil drowned in a dam while swimming with friends.

The group was swimming and fishing in the new dam when one of them was overwhelmed by the water levels and his friends tried to help.

Area leader Moses Waithaka said it was normal for boys to swim on weekends adding that this was the first death they had recorded.

He said two of the boys tried to save their friend but they were also overwhelmed as the water is deep.

“Members of the public heard the screams, rushed to the dam and rescued two of the boys while one drowned,” Waithaka said.

Chief Samuel Ng’ang’ the body was retrieved hours later and taken to Naivasha mortuary.

“We urge parents to monitor the movements of the children during this holiday to avoid such incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, security in and around Naivasha town was intensified during the Easter holiday with a few cases of crime reported.

A combined team of officers from different departments patrolled the town that recorded an increase in the number of visitors.

Naivasha OCPD Samuel Waweru said they were not taking chances adding that no incident had been reported over the long weekend.

“We have formed security teams involving all the departments and increased patrols on the streets and this has borne fruits,” Waweru said.

Naivasha Professionals Association chairman Eskimos Kobia praised the security officers saying the town was very secure and peaceful. Visitors have increased, he said.

