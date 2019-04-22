Robbery suspect shot dead by police in Funyula

A robbery suspect was shot dead by Funyula police after he was caught cutting an iron sheet from the roof of a shop on Friday night.

One suspected accomplice was arrested. Another suspect managed to escape.

John Modekai, a guard at Funyula, said suspect Stephen Ochieng, 35, was shot dead by police officers after he allegedly defied the order to surrender.

The guard praised the law enforcement officers for quick response.

He, however, complained of rising robbery cases at Funyula trading centre and appealed to the police to intensify patrols.

Samia police boss Winnie Siele confirmed the incident, saying the nabbed suspect, Derrick Otieno will be arraigned in court on Monday.