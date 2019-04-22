Raila jubilee support trigger jitters in ODM

Anxiety is growing in Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s camp that his endorsement of Jubilee’s controversial projects could ruin his enduring brand and wreck his political clout.

The moves seen as cementing his truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta have exposed Raila for perceived 'double-speak' amid concerns the former Prime Minister has drifted from his long-held pro-people politics.

The details emerged as Raila announced his inclusion in President Uhuru’s high-powered delegation to Beijing, China.

The ODM leader is now a chief proponent of the controversial Huduma Namba registration and supported the government's push for a higher fuel levy meant increased taxation.

In the wake of the government’s new 1.5 per cent housing levy and fresh plans for billions in Eurobond loans, the opposition leader has maintained studious silence. A court has suspended the housing levy.

The China trip is meant to seal a fresh Sh368 billion loan to extend the standard gauge railway from Naivasha to Raila’s Kisumu backyard.