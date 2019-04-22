Mzee Moi won't be able to receive son's mourners, family says

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo said he interacted a lot with Jonathan, especially when he ran for parliamentary seats in Kapenguria and Jonathan was vying in Eldama Ravine.

"We used to do farming. He planted maize and did dairy farming in Eldama Ravine and wheat in Narok. He used to keep a very low profile but lived a very lucrative life," Lonyangapuo said.

"I remember his rallying. That's the only thing we used to wait for in Kitale through West Pokot to Baringo the entire year," Lonyangapuo said on phone.

The governor said Jonathan was a man who always kept his word.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri described Jonathan as an independent-minded man who was courageous and very friendly.

“Jonathan’s father has nurtured my political ambitions since I was young. We grew together with Jonathan," Ngunjiri said.

At Kabimoi village, residents described Jonathan as a humble and generous man who interacted with the poorest and needy people.

"Every time he was around, the village became lively and people could start milling around his homestead. He helped the needy and kept his promises," Mary Rotich said.

William Sawe said Jonathan was a "great friend and a very generous man." Sawa is a former Youth for Kanu’92 (YK ’92) representative for Lembus ward. He worked closely with Jonathan during the latter's unsuccessful attempt to capture the Eldama Ravine parliamentary seat in 2002.

"His generosity will linger on the minds of many who had the pleasure to watch and interact with him," Sawe said.

The rallying fraternity said they were shocked by the death Jonathan.

They said Jonathan treated spectators to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry and was synonymous with the ex-works Toyota Celica, then an elegant and crowd-pleasing model of Toyota.

"So very sad to learn of Jonathan's passing. I had the pleasure of getting to know him and Ibrahim quite well during their rallying days. Jonathan was a good man with a kind spirit and when he showed it, quite a sense of humour. My sincere condolences to the Moi family. Rest in Peace Jonathan," Rally official Jackie Holt posted on facebook.

Azar Anwar, a renowned rallying guru said Jonathan's death was a blow to the rallying fraternity.

"Jonathan has done a number of rallies. He was quite a serious and committed rally driver. He took the sport seriously. This (his death) is a big blow to the entire sports fraternity and his family at large. We pray that we may have more people to make the sports grow as he did," Anwar told the Star.

Jonathan was a top rally driver in 80s and 90s.

"At the age of 32, he threw caution to the wind by entering one of the world’s hardest motorsport competitions, the Safari Rally. That was 1986," said Salina Suge, a relative residing in Kabimoi.

He was once of the leading Kenya National Rally Championship drivers in the 1990s alongside Paul Bailey, Anwar, Patrick Njiru and Ian Duncan.