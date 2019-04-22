Mini reshuffle in Meru as MCAs threaten to remove official

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi on Friday made changes in his cabinet.

The move came after MCAs vowed to table a motion to push for the removal of "incompetent" Agriculture executive Karwitha Kiugu. Two weeks ago, MCAs said they would remove Kiugu once they return from their recess.

In the reshuffle, Kiugu was moved to the Environment docket. She swapped places with Carol Mutiga who was moved to the Agriculture docket.

“Kiugu will swap places with Carol Mutiga, who has been serving as Environment, Wildlife and Natural Resources executive. Florah Nyaga who was Youth Affairs chief officer, moves to Gender and Social Development department in the same capacity. Lewis Mwirigi takes over as Youth Affairs chief officer,” the governor said.

Kiraitu said the changes in his administration will improve services.

The MCAs had cited numerous projects initiated by Kiugu that were either ‘white elephant’ or did not benefit residents.

Some projects in question include the Sh4.3 million earthworms and blackflies projects that the Auditor General says were not undertaken, Sh90 million macadamia and avocado project whose progress is in doubt, the potato project that residents claim did not sprout and the ndengu project, which the county had promised to buy at higher prices but failed.

Several MCAs early this month walked out of a meeting convened by assembly committee chairman Paul Bagine after Kiugu failed to show how the earthworm and blackflies project was undertaken. It was missing from the CIDP and ADP, meaning MCAs did not approve.

But Bagine and majority leader Victor Karithi said the project is vital and economical if implemented.

Mikinduri MCA Gabriel Chokera wants Kiraitu to sack Karwitha, claiming the executive implemented the project yet the county assembly had not approved it.

“This project is putting MCAs to shame. Residents think we participated in the shoddy job,” Chokera said.