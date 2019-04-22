Dreaded gang gunned down in Kilifi, guns recovered

Three hardcore criminals were on Sunday shot and fatally injured by police in Kokotoni area in Kilifi, the DCI has confirmed.

A police source said the suspects had robbed a local trader of Sh70,000 before fleeing on a motorcycle towards Mazeras direction where they were trailed and gunned down.

“A combined team of officers from Stapol Rabai and Divcrime Rabai pursued the said gang and caught up with them at Kokotoni are. A shoot out ensued and the three members of the gang were fatally injured,” said police in a report on the incident.