GANG SHOT IN KILIFI

Dreaded gang gunned down in Kilifi, guns recovered

•Three criminals shot and fatally injured by police in Kokotoni area in Kilifi county.

•Two AK47 rifles loaded with 29 and 30 rounds of bullets, Sh168,000, a motorcycle, a blood-stained dagger were recovered.

Three hardcore criminals were on Sunday shot and fatally injured by police in Kokotoni area in Kilifi.
Three hardcore criminals were on Sunday shot and fatally injured by police in Kokotoni area in Kilifi, the DCI has confirmed.

A police source said the suspects had robbed a local trader of Sh70,000 before fleeing on a motorcycle towards Mazeras direction where they were trailed and gunned down.

“A combined team of officers from Stapol Rabai and Divcrime Rabai pursued the said gang and caught up with them at Kokotoni are. A shoot out ensued and the three members of the gang were fatally injured,” said police in a report on the incident.

 

The police officer who did not want to be named said the ringleader identified only as Kinyua and his accomplices had been on the run for a long time.

"They have terrorized Kilifi residents  from all corners of the county; Rabai, Kokotoni, Ribe, Mwawesa, Ruruma and Kisurutuni ."

According to a tweet shared by the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations on Monday, two AK47 rifles loaded with  29 and 30 rounds of bullets,  a blood-stained dagger, a reed woven basket, a brown jacket and Sh168,000. The motorcycle they were using was also seized and the rider arrested.

“Two AK47rifles, Several ammunitions, Motorcycle, Cash & other items were recovered. One suspect in custody,” DCI Tweeted.

The DCI said in a tweet that the same gang is suspected to have recently shot dead a police officer, following a foiled robbery at an M-Pesa shop in Kilifi.

1 month ago
by Lyndsay Nyawira
Coast
22 April 2019 - 10:56

