DP Ruto denies profiling Luo's

• Ruto on Monday said a clip that has gone viral on social media as he made some remarks has been blown out of context.

• Says it is an attempt to rally support through desperate and alarmist misinformation.

Deputy President William Ruto has distanced himself from claims that he is profiling the Luo community.

Ruto on Monday said a clip that has gone viral on social media as he made some remarks has been blown out of context.

In a statement he said the video has been taken wildly out of context in an attempt to rally support through desperate and alarmist misinformation.

In the video said to be two months old, Ruto is heard equating certain people deemed to be his competitors to distractors.

“Kwani hawa watu wana tuambia saa hii stori mingi hatuwajui, si tunawajua?. Ni watu ya kubomoa, kama hawa bomoi chama, wana bomoa  nyumba, kama hawa bomoi nyumba wana ngoa reli, kama hawa ngoi reli, wana tenganisha marafiki….. sasa hii watu ambao tuna waelewa we are entertaining them for what purpose,” he said.

This loosely translates to, “Those people bringing us many stories now we know them. We know they are destructors, if they are not destroying political parties they are destroying houses, If not houses they are uprooting railway lines, if not railway lines they are separating friends…….. We know them, we are entertaining them for what purpose….”

 But Ruto in a rejoinder while hitting back at the media said the country and mainstream media should not fall prey to the mischief peddled by social media activists and political clowns.

“We expect more sober and responsible interpretation and analysis of events and issues. The propagators of the anti-Ruto spin are blinded with desperation to the point that they cannot realise that they are the ones profiling a whole community,” Ruto said.

He added, “Unless you’re telling me being Luo is equivalent to uprooting the railway, something I totally disagree with”.

by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
22 April 2019 - 19:26

