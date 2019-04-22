DP Ruto denies profiling Luo's

Deputy President William Ruto has distanced himself from claims that he is profiling the Luo community.

Ruto on Monday said a clip that has gone viral on social media as he made some remarks has been blown out of context.

In a statement he said the video has been taken wildly out of context in an attempt to rally support through desperate and alarmist misinformation.

In the video said to be two months old, Ruto is heard equating certain people deemed to be his competitors to distractors.

“Kwani hawa watu wana tuambia saa hii stori mingi hatuwajui, si tunawajua?. Ni watu ya kubomoa, kama hawa bomoi chama, wana bomoa nyumba, kama hawa bomoi nyumba wana ngoa reli, kama hawa ngoi reli, wana tenganisha marafiki….. sasa hii watu ambao tuna waelewa we are entertaining them for what purpose,” he said.

This loosely translates to, “Those people bringing us many stories now we know them. We know they are destructors, if they are not destroying political parties they are destroying houses, If not houses they are uprooting railway lines, if not railway lines they are separating friends…….. We know them, we are entertaining them for what purpose….”