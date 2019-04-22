Detention of female city lawyer sparks protests from LSK

He said his team is going to write a protest letter to new Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai for violating the constitutional rights of a Kenyan.

Allen said LSK have pitched camp at Kilimani since Friday but their pleas have not borne fruits.

“We have tried since Friday to have the police release her on bail and they have refused. We can’t understand why. The offence that they are claiming to be investigating is stopping an RTGS instruction, surely!”Gichuhi protested.

Under the Constitution, Gichuhi said, unless you are a flight risk, all suspects are entitled to bail or a police bond.

He pledged that they are seeking a meeting today with the OCPD to understand why Zamzam has been denied a constitutional right

The matter has sparked protest from lawyers with many taking to Twitter to express their outrage

Lawyer Nelson Havi said the Zamzam is a victim of “extortionists with strong connections in the police service”

“The extortionists have resorted to abuse of police power to put pressure to bear on an Advocate, to pay a demand that is not due or lawful. This is corruption of the highest level,” he protested.

Former National Assembly Speaker Farah Maalim protested that arresting “a young mother on Good Friday and denying her bail because of a matter that is purely civil is the height impunity”

“Even under the terrible days of KANU, extortion cartels didn't run the criminal justice system. Zamzam as an Advocate is an officer of the court. Dignity!!” he stated.

Nasa Chief Executive Officer Norman Magaya alleged that the police in cahoots with the complainant has continuously sent emissaries to Zamzam to pay the Sh6 million or she would not be released.