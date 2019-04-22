Coast MPs differ over port privatisation plan

But Mwashetani and Ruweida said they have neither seen nor heard anything suggesting there was a plan to privatise the terminal.

“We are still in the process of talking to different stakeholders so we know exactly what is going on,” Mwashetani said.

“We have not seen any proof that this port is being privatised. Maybe they are doing it under the radar,” Ruweida said.

Nassir, Mwinyi and Kaloleni MP Paul Katana called for more stakeholder engagement. “As leaders, we will discuss this matter more before coming up with a stand,” Katana said.

He said the KNSL has not benefitted anyone since it was established 20 years ago.

“This corporation is like a patient in ICU. How can this patient be able to donate blood to someone who is not sick? Katana asked.

Katana asked the government to privatise loss-making parastatals and not those making profits like the Mombasa port.

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari said they will not support plans that will negatively affect residents.

Sang said over 4,000 workers would lose their jobs if the CT2 was privatised.

He said there was no direct link between privatisation of the CT2 and the blue economy. “We have agreed that we will deal with these two issues separately. We have also agreed with the legislators to engage professionals on this matter,” Sang said.

Sang urged the MPs to oppose amendments to the Merchant Shipping Act.

Proposed amendments will give Transport CS powers to decide who should run the CT2, a move dock workers fear could hand over the facility to the Italian firm MSC. The firm currently holds about 33 per cent of the shares at the facility.

After the meeting with the dock workers, the MPs went to meet the blue economy committee set up by President Uhuru Kenyatta. They are expected to call for a meeting between the committee and the dock workers after 10 days.

