Boy shot in head by stray KDF bullet

While he was sitting inside his house, a boy was shot in the head by a stray bullet from the KDF Gilgil shooting range. He underwent surgery.

A cow was also shot on that day.

Residents of Chokeria village in Gilgil have expressed fears following an increase in stray bullets from the nearby KDF shooting range.

They have called on the Ministry of Interior to intervene and relocate the shooting range or buil a wall around it. They call it 'a threat to their lives'.

Their appeal came three days after Kelvin Njenga, 25, was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

Morendat MCA Peter Njoroge said residents were living in fear. He said they had complained to KDF but no remedial action had been taken.

He said the victim's condition was stable after surgery to remove the bullet.

“The boy was sitting in the house when the stray bullet from the shooting range hit him and it's by the grace of the Lord that he is still alive,” Njoroge said.

The MCA said during that incident, one cow was also killed by another bullet, adding safety should come first.

“The number of people living around the shooting range has increased and it's time this security facility was transferred,” he said.

Another resident Jason Wahome said several homes had been hit by stray bullets, and KDF had been advised.

Wahome said the cases were increasing daily, adding that soldiers must have a poor aim.

“We have lived here for over 30 years and we are worried by more and more bullets hitting our homes,” he said.

Earlier, Gilgil OCPD Emmanuel Opuru said an inquest file had been opened and senior officers from KDF informed about the incident.

“The young man was hit by a bullet from the shooting range and the family has recorded a statement with us as part of the investigations,” Opuru said.

A senior KDF officer who declined to be named said several cases had been reported to them.

He blamed residents, however, saying that they found the shooting range there and had constructed their houses nearby.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)