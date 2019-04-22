Barclays Sh11m ATM thefts likely inside job — police

Police believe the theft of Sh11.2 million from four Barclays Bank ATMs was an inside job.

They said it probably involved bank employees and workers of a security firm responsible for cash distribution.

Thugs, who seem to have information about the bank’s ATM security codes, struck two machines in the city and made off with the money.

An ATM at Kenyatta National Hospital was emptied of Sh4.3 million, while another at The Mater Hospital was drained of Sh1 million.

The KNH theft happened at 11pm on Friday but was reported to the police on Saturday.

A G4S official identified in police documents as Wilson Mzedi reported the theft to Capitol Hill police station in Kilimani.

He told police that the company got a report from the hospital that the ATM was not working.

A maintenance officer was sent to the site and established that the ATM had been tampered with and Sh4.3 million missing.

Nickson Oluoch, also an employee of G4S, reported to Makadara police station the loss of Sh1 million from the ATM at The Mater Hospital.

A staffer in the maintenance department who reviewed the machine established that it had had been tampered with and cash was stolen.