Tough balancing act as counties face cash crunch

And now, the problem will be compounded by the proposed massive Sh9 billion cut of the base allocation of the county governments’ equitable share in the 2019-20 financial year.

According to the Division of Revenue Bill 2019, which is currently before the Senate, the base allocation will be reduced to Sh304 billion from Sh314 billion should both Houses of Parliament approve the proposed law.

The National Treasury cites revenue shortfalls for the huge cut.

The reduction will see come counties such as Mombasa suffer up to a Sh1 billion reduction in allocation, a situation that will likely grind services to a halt, especially in counties that entirely rely on the Exchequer.

The counties will, however, have some reprieve in a Sh5.76 billion added to the allocation as adjustments based on the fiscal framework, as well as Sh5.76 billion Equalization Fund.

Other counties could be hit further, if Parliament adopts the new Revenue Allocation Formula proposed by the CRA.

“The new formula will slash Sh1.2 billion from our current allocation, meaning many programmes will suffer. What we are currently getting is not even enough. We want counties allocated Sh45 per cent of the revenue,” Mombasa Governor HassanJoho was quoted in December last year.

The formula, which is sector-specific, has already been opposed by governors, especially those from Northeastern and other marginalised areas whose counties will get a reduced allocation.

Institute of Economic Affairs CEO Kwame Owino says the counties must go back to the drawing board. "They must revise their budgets and remove unnecessary expenditures".

“Really, I don’t know the options that governors have to deal with the situation because there are some counties that do not entirely rely on the National government for funds. But the first and the obvious thing for them is to revise their budgets downwards to fit into the available resources,” he says.

He opines that there is a need for the county bosses to devise innovative ways to manoeuvre the prevailing tough financial conditions.

Makueni speaker Douglas Mbili faulted the National Treasury and the Commission on Revenue Allocation for ‘sacrificing’ the counties.

He argues that despite the revenue shortfalls, the devolved units should be given priority in terms of allocation of funds because their functions are key in driving the country’s economy.

“Counties are the drivers of the economy because they harbour agriculture and other devolved functions that are key for the economy. In the national government, other than security, others are revenue consumers and should be dropped or their allocations reduced,” he said.

He says CRA has failed in its mandate to inspire the counties to identify revenue sources to meet their potential.