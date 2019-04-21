Sh11m stolen from three Barclays ATMs in 3 days

A total of Sh11.2 million has been stolen from several Barclays ATMs in the last three days in what appears to be an organised theft ring.

At KNH, Sh4.3 million was stolen from the Barclays ATM on Friday night at 11pm.

A G4S staffer named Wilson Mzedi reported the incident to the Capital Hill police station in Kilimani, saying the company got a report from the hospital complaining the ATM was not working.

When a maintainence officer was sent to the site, it was established that the ATM had been tampered with and Sh4.3 million stolen.

In another incident, another G4S officer, Nickson Oluoch, reported that the company was sent to Mater Hospital on Saturday to service a Barclays ATM, but on arrival at 9am, it was found the machine had been tampered with and Sh1 million withdrawn.

The CCTV was smeared with petroleum jelly.