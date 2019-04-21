Sh11m stolen from three Barclays ATMs in 3 days

A total of Sh11.2 million has been stolen from several Barclays ATMs in the last three days in what appears to be an organised theft ring.

At KNH, Sh4.3 million was stolen from the Barclays ATM on Friday night at 11pm.

A G4S staffer named Wilson Mzedi reported the incident to the Capital Hill police station in Kilimani, saying the company got a report from the hospital complaining the ATM was not working.

When a maintainence officer was sent to the site, it was established that the ATM had been tampered with and Sh4.3 million stolen. 

In another incident, another G4S officer, Nickson Oluoch, reported that the company was sent to Mater Hospital on Saturday to service a Barclays ATM, but on arrival at 9am, it was found the machine had been tampered with and Sh1 million withdrawn.

The CCTV was smeared with petroleum jelly.

The scene was visited by Makadara CSI officers and the matter is under investigation.

In yet another incident, a G4S officer, George Ogiro, reported theft from a Barclays ATM machine to  the Buruburu police station.

Ogiro reported that the ATM in Mutindwa had been loaded with Sh7 million on Thursday, but the firm received a complaint on Saturday that it was not operational.

Upon opening the machine, it was found that Sh6.29 million was missing.

When police visited the scene, it was discovered that the area did not have CCTV and was not manned by a guard.

The scene was dusted and investigations are ongoing.

