Several people feared dead after car racing turns tragic

In Summary

• Several people are feared dead after a car racing in Namanga turned tragic.

• Unconfirmed reports indicated that over 10 people would have died after one of the race cars lost control before hitting spectators on the side.

Scene where the accident happened
Several people are feared dead in a fatal road accident involving two race cars in ol Donyo Sabuk near Namanga.

Unconfirmed reports put the number of fatalities at over ten in the street racing competition pitying Kenyans against Tanzanians.

Reports said the crash occurred after one race car lost control and hit another at high speed.

Both cars veered off the road and hit spectators, causing serious injuries and instant death to some

More to follow

by STAR REPORTER
News
21 April 2019 - 19:33

