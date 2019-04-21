Several people feared dead after car racing turns tragic

Several people are feared dead in a fatal road accident involving two race cars in ol Donyo Sabuk near Namanga.

Unconfirmed reports put the number of fatalities at over ten in the street racing competition pitying Kenyans against Tanzanians.

Reports said the crash occurred after one race car lost control and hit another at high speed.

Both cars veered off the road and hit spectators, causing serious injuries and instant death to some

