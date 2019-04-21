Moi won't receive mourners following son Jonathan's death - family

Retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s family has thanked Kenyans and friends across the globe for the condolences following the death of Jonathan Toroitich.

In a statement released on Sunday at their Kabarak residence in Rongai, Nakuru, the family said that they appreciate the messages which started streaming in on Saturday morning after Jonathan’s demise.

Through Moi’s Press Secretary and Personal Assistant Lee Njiru, the family, however, said that the retired president may not be able to personally receive those wishing to offer their condolences.

“We, the entire Moi family have been touched by the overwhelming messages of condolences and expressions of empathy from Kenyans and friends across the world. We thank you all for grieving with us following the passing on of our dear Jonathan," the family said.

"The family with heavy hearts wishes to inform all our friends that our patriarch Mzee Moi may not be able to personally receive those wishing to offer their condolence."

"This inevitable stand does not in any way lessen our gratitude dear friends. Please understand with us,” read the statement.

The family through Njiru said that the burial arrangements will be communicated soon.

The deceased's younger brother and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said, "Jonathan will be remembered for his daring exploits in the racing tracks, in muddy and dusty tracks, during this time of Easter. He was amiable, social and down - to - earth and industrious human being."

Moi’s family asked Kenyans to respect the family's privacy during the mourning period.

"We are distraught as family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately. We will continue to inform Kenyans on need basis and further arrangements," he said.

Jonathan was born on July 23, 1954.

He attended Prince of Wales School, now Nairobi School, and proceeded to study Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) from the University of Delaware in the United States.

He preferred to live his life as a farmer in the little known Kabimoi village, Eldama Ravine, Baringo county.