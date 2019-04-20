Wife hangs self after marital dispute

A woman has committed suicide in Naivasha after falling out with her husband in Moi Ndabi.

The body of the mother of two was found hanging in her bedroom on Friday morning by the husband.

This death brought to three the number of people who have committed suicide around Naivasha in the last week, with experts citing depression.

Two men committed suicide in Karagita and Kinungi estates during the week. Neighbours pointed to family disputes for the deaths.

In the latest case, the woman was involved in a heated argument with her husband who stormed out, only to find her dead two hours later.

Neighbour Martin Kibe said it was not clear what the couple had argued about.

“We heard an argument and the man stormed out, leaving the woman still screaming at him and two hours later, we were shocked to be informed that she had committed suicide,” Kibe said.

Meanwhile, the number of motorcycle operators killed along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway continues to rise after another one was crushed to death by a speeding bus in Naivasha.

Nine operators have died in Naivasha in four months and tens of others injured.

The accident came hours after the department of traffic and NTSA launched a crackdown on the highway, targeting traffic offenders including motorcycle operators.

In the latest incident, the operator joined the highway near a petrol station in Kayole estate and was hit by the speeding bus.

According to James Kabono of Naivasha Safety Group, the operator was squarely to blame "because he joined the highway without checking".

He expressed concern over the rising cases of accidents involving motorcycle operators noting that the majority of those involved were aged below age 25.

“We are losing at least one motorcycle operator every week to road accidents and it's time that we educated them again on road safety,” he said.

Kabono added that passengers in the bus that was heading to Western Kenya from Nairobi escaped unscathed but were shaken.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)