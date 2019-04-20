Uhuru mourns Jonathan Moi's death

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a condolence message to former Head of State Daniel Moi's family following the death of his eldest son, Jonathan.

In a statement, Uhuru said, "I have received the news this morning of the passing away of my friend and brother Jonathan Toroitich Moi with great shock and disbelief."

"As I convey my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to your Excellency, your family and friends, I pray God to grant each one of you the grace and strength to bear with the big loss."

Jonathan died in Nakuru on Friday.

Uhuru eulogised Jonathan, or JT as he was referred to among his friends, as a humble, kind, generous and courageous person.

"JT's word was always his bond, he was dependable," he said.

"Many of us will always remember JT for his pioneering exploits in motorsport as a rally driver and as a successful farmer, businessman and enterpreneur."

He said his thoughts and prayers as a family and as a country are with Moi's family.

"May the Almighty God rest the soul of our brother and friend Jonathan Toroitich Moi in eternal peace," Uhuru said.