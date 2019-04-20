Raila Odinga, Kalonzo mourn Jonathan Moi

• Jonathan, the elder son to the former president, passed on in Nakuru on Friday.
• He was a safari rally driver.
ODM leader Raila Odinga has sent his condolences to the family of retired president Daniel Moi after the death of one of his sons.
Raila who doubles up as the African Union special Envoy for Infrastructure said it was his prayer that the Moi’s will get all the strength to bear the loss.
“My family and that of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga send deeply felt condolences to President Daniel arap Moi following the death of Jonathan Moi earlier today. We wish strength to the former President and his family to bear the loss. May God grant peace to the family at this sad moment,” Raila posted on his twitter.
Press Secretary Lee Njiru confirmed the death, adding that a detailed statement would be issued on Sunday.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also sent his condolences terming the death untimely.
“I have received with shock the news of the passing on of Jonathan Moi. With the untimely demise of Jonathan, Kenya has lost a highly dependable leader and a renowned motor sportsman,” Kalonzo said.
Kalonzo while praying that the soul of the deceased rests at eternal peace said this was indeed the most trying time for Jonathan's immediate family and the family of Mzee Daniel Arap Moi at large.
Earlier on Senator Gideon Moi said in a statement, "Jonathan will be remembered for his daring exploits in the racing tracks, in muddy and dusty tracks, during this time of Easter."
Jonathan was eulogised as amiable, social and down to earth and industrious.
President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogized Jonathan, or JT as he was referred to among his friends, as a humble, kind, generous and courageous person.
"JT's word was always his bond, he was dependable," he said.
"Many of us will always remember JT for his pioneering exploits in motorsport as a rally driver and as a successful farmer, businessman and entrepreneur."
He said his thoughts and prayers as a family and as a country are with Moi's family.
"May the Almighty God rest the soul of our brother and friend Jonathan Toroitich Moi in eternal peace," Uhuru said.