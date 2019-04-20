Raila Odinga, Kalonzo mourn Jonathan Moi

ODM leader Raila Odinga has sent his condolences to the family of retired president Daniel Moi after the death of one of his sons.

Raila who doubles up as the African Union special Envoy for Infrastructure said it was his prayer that the Moi’s will get all the strength to bear the loss.

“My family and that of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga send deeply felt condolences to President Daniel arap Moi following the death of Jonathan Moi earlier today. We wish strength to the former President and his family to bear the loss. May God grant peace to the family at this sad moment,” Raila posted on his twitter.

Jonathan, the elder son to the former president, passed on in Nakuru on Friday.

Press Secretary Lee Njiru confirmed the death, adding that a detailed statement would be issued on Sunday.

He was a safari rally driver.