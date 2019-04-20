Police hunt culprits harvesting private parts for rituals

Suna West subcounty police plan to have the DNA of male private parts found in Bondeni village, Tanzania, analysed at Migori Referral Hospital.

The parts are believed to have been forcibly harvested from a Kenyan victim.

Felix Otieno was assaulted and his private parts chopped off as he walked home from a drinking spree on April 13 at Masara gold mines, Suna West subcounty.

On Wednesday, wananchi in Tanzania trailed a man carrying a black bag and looking for a witch doctor to help "treat mines for more gold and copper ore".

According to a police report in Suna West department, CID officers in Sirare were given the paper bag with the parts after the suspect dropped it and ran off.

“They were handed over to him (Sirare CID in Tanzania) by members of the public after the man carrying the bag fled when asked what he was carrying,” the report said.

Some people believe private parts can be used to make a charm to help them hit the jackpot.

Police from both countries have joined efforts to break a ring of organ harvesting for use in rituals. Migori police boss Joseph Nthenge said they are pursuing the suspects and will get them soon.

Otieno is at Kisii Level 4 Hospital.

“He is in stable condition and we will carry DNA tests to help in investigations,” Nthenge said.

Mukuro assistant chief Josephat Okinyi said they have roped in elders from both countries to help nail the suspects.

