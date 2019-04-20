Jonathan Moi dies in Nakuru

Former President Daniel Moi's son, Jonathan, passed on in Nakuru on Friday.

Press Secretary Lee Njiru confirmed the death, adding that a detailed statement will be issued on Sunday.

Jonathan was the eldest son of Moi.

He was a safari rally driver.

Senator Gideon Moi said in a statement, "Jonathan will be remembered for his daring exploits in the racing tracks, in muddy and dusty tracks, during this time of Easter."

Jonathan was eulogised as amiable, social and down to earth and industrious.

The statement continued to say, "We are distraught as a family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately."

More to follow

