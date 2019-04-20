Jonathan Moi eulogised as daring, down to earth human being

The family of former President Daniel Arap Moi has asked Kenyans to respect the family's privacy as they mourn the death of his eldest son Jonathan Toroitich.

Moi's Press Secretary Lee Njiru on Saturday said on phone, "The family wants Kenyans to respect the family's privacy during the the mourning period of Jonathan."

It was not immediately clear what caused Jonathan, a former rally driver's death.

The deceased's younger brother and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi said in a statement, "Jonathan will be remembered for his daring exploits in the racing tracks, in muddy and dusty tracks, during this time of Easter. He was amiable, social and down to earth and industrious human being."

The family said it will issue a detailed statement tomorrow.

"We are distraught as family and we ask for your prayers and seek your understanding and indulgence to allow us mourn privately. We will continue to inform Kenyans on need basis and further arrangements," the statement said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui in a statement condoled with the family.

"It is with great sadness and grief that we have learnt of the demise of Jonathan Toroitich Moi. I express my condolence to former President Daniel Moi, family and friends. May the almighty God grant them strength during this time of grief," he said.

He added that Toroitich will be remembered as a great sportsman. He was one of Kenya's leading rally drivers, and was also a farmer. May the almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace."

Jonathan participated in several rally tournaments before retiring.

He showed interest in vying for the Eldama Ravine MP seat in 2002, but backed out at the last minute and chose to support Musa Sirma.

Jonathan's other siblings are Philip, Raymond, John Mark, Jenifer, June, Doris, and Gideon.