Church isn't political battlefield — Kakamega Bishop

• Bishop Joseph Obanyi says politicians go to church to attack and insult one another, but they are insulting God
• If they continue, they will be banned
Let's hope Kenyan politicians show a little respect to God, His House and the Kenyan people on Easter Sunday.
It would be a welcome break from the tradition of soiling Holy Masses and the services of all religions to advance their agendas every Sunday.
That's what Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi said on Friday, condemning politicians who go to church, pretend piety and turn it into a political battlefront.
They attack and insult one another, little realising that God is offended.
The Bishop was speaking during the Good Friday mass at St Joseph Catholic church in Kakamega town.
Bishop Obanyi said if politicians continue abusing the privilege of being allowed to address the faithful," the church will be left with no option but ban the politicians from speaking."
“I’m appealing to our politicians to respect places of worship, it is not good for leaders to use such places as political fronts between different factions.
"If this is what they intend to do every time they are given a chance, then we shall no longer welcome them," Bishop Obanyi said.
However, he is opposed to the bill to regulate churches, saying the Catholic Church like many other churches has their own regulations, dating back more than 2,000 years.
“I don’t think Parliament has the power to regulate the church, because the Catholic Church has its proper complete measures to guide its activities," the Bishop said.
He said the government does need to investigate which churches have rogue leaders misusing the church and its members. These churches need to be controlled but there should not be blanket regulation for all churches.
"The government in the name of contributing to the integrity and well-being of the nation should not interfere with the church," Bishop Obanyi said.
