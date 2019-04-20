Church isn't political battlefield — Kakamega Bishop

Let's hope Kenyan politicians show a little respect to God, His House and the Kenyan people on Easter Sunday.

It would be a welcome break from the tradition of soiling Holy Masses and the services of all religions to advance their agendas every Sunday.

That's what Kakamega Catholic Diocese Bishop Joseph Obanyi said on Friday, condemning politicians who go to church, pretend piety and turn it into a political battlefront.

They attack and insult one another, little realising that God is offended.

The Bishop was speaking during the Good Friday mass at St Joseph Catholic church in Kakamega town.

Bishop Obanyi said if politicians continue abusing the privilege of being allowed to address the faithful," the church will be left with no option but ban the politicians from speaking."

“I’m appealing to our politicians to respect places of worship, it is not good for leaders to use such places as political fronts between different factions.