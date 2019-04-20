AIPCA, AIPCK hold separate functions despite peace deal

Leadership wrangle between the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa and its Kenya branch seem to escalate despite deliberations for a merger.

On Thursday, AIPCA Archbishop Julius Njoroge led congregants in Holy Oil Consecration Ceremony at St Rosary AIPCA Kiithe church in South Imenti, Meru, while AIPCK, led by Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe, held a similar ceremony in Nyeri county.

Njoroge said there are some forces behind the divisions in the church.

He urged the government to take legal action against anyone involved in the splitting of the church.

“If it's me who has misled this church, let the law take its cause. I will volunteer. If this church is being spoiled by someone who does not obey, adhere and follow the rule of law, the constitution and church standing orders and regulations, the government should take necessary measures against such people, who are spreading propaganda maligning our church,” Archbishop Njoroge said.

Njoroge warned his congregants against gayism and lesbianism, noting any member of the LGBT community who joins the church will be expelled immediately.

“The bishops should take immediate action against such members," he said.

Njoroge also said his church fully supports the ongoing Huduma Namba registration and urged Kenyans to embrace the exercise by turning up in large numbers.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi tasked the church leadership to embrace handshake and reunite.

“I implore the church leadership to embrace the spirit of handshake for the sake of uniting the church. This church has a long history which should not be eroded due to leadership instability,” Kiraitu said.

The reunification efforts have been fruitless as truce collapsed shortly after signing, due to rivalry said to have been masterminded by an ex-communicated church leader.

In April 2017, a negotiated accord appointed Julius Njoroge as the national leader, while Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe was appointed head of finances.

Archbishop Samson Muthuri took over education and training.

A retiring archbishop at the time handed over to Wang’ombe who was elected by some of the bishops. Njoroge was elected by a rival group.

President Uhuru Kenyatta unsuccessfully intervened twice.

Wang’ombe was to be registered as trustee of AIPCA among others. The church's central board only recognised Wang’ombe’s leadership.

Isaac Maina Wandere, anointed as patron of both AIPCK and AIPCA, had sought to back Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe.

The church chancellor Moses Kirima in Nairobi had overseen the signing of the peace accord.

The accord proposed the creation of four more archdioceses — Rift Valley, Nairobi, Eastern and Central. It also called for decentralized leadership to avoid further feuds.

Only one arm of leadership will be recognised by the board.

It was agreed the splinter groups be eliminated and replaced by the national secretariat to deal with urgent issues.

