Wetang'ula urges the clergy to reject 'dirty money'

Churches have been told to reject “dirty money” from corrupt individuals and concentrate on their job of saving souls.

The call was made by Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula who was disappointed that church leaders are sacrificing their cardinal duty of providing spiritual nourishment to society at the altar of mammon.

They are now dancing with the devil, Wetang'ula said.

“Someone steals from Kenyans and comes to the church and donates Sh10 million and the priest holds his head and prays for him,” he said at a funeral in Sango village, Likuyani constituency, on Wednesday.

The Ford Kenya leader asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to step up the war against corruption as he has the goodwill of Kenyans.

He said President Kenyatta should be ruthless against the corrupt in his government because Kenyans want the prosecution of senior government officials. Mere threats are unacceptable.

“Kenyans gave President Uhuru the club to clobber the thieves and he should not fear to bring it down on the mighty if they are corrupt. He must ensure that all looted public resources are returned to the country.”

The target should be the super rich who should account for their wealth.

“I have been around for a long time but you can’t see me building skyscrapers because I have not stolen. I have said I want to be president to end corruption,” Wetang'ula said.

Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda and Likuyani MP Enock Kibunguchy also attended the funeral.

Muhanda said the war against corruption was waning as Kenyans have not seen high ranking government officials being prosecuted as promised by the Head of State.

“Kenyans are tired of rhetoric and want action. Every day they [Kenyans] are told billions of shillings are stolen yet taxation keeps rising,” she said.

She denounced the personalisation and ethnicisation of the war against corruption by the corrupt to whip up the emotions of their communities.