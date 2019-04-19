Police constable beats up his senior in public

The public was treated to a rare drama at Ugunja town when a police constable clobbered his senior, sending him sprawling on the ground.

The constable and the corporal were in full police uniform. They had left the station in the OCPD’s official Land Cruiser. The problem started on the return trip when the apparently drunk law-enforcers quarrelled and engaged in a fistfight.

The constable, said to have been newly posted, landed blows on the corporal as the unimpressed public watched. Their driver was the drama in his cabin.

The Star overheard the constable accuse his senior of ineptness and that he did not deserve to be a corporal.

The two were later driven to Ugunja police station.