[PHOTOS] Catholics hold Way of the Cross procession to mark Easter

His Eminence John Cardinal Njue led Catholic faithful in the way of the cross on Friday as Easter celebrations kicked off.

The event was done along City Hall Way to commemorate Jesus Christ last day on earth as a man.

Easter celebrates the resurrection of Christ on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion.

President Uhuru Kenyatta sent a message urging Kenyans to stay safe during the Easter holiday.

"For those of us traveling to different parts of the country to be with our loved ones, please observe road safety precautions at all times," he said via the State House Twitter handle.

IG Hillary Mutyambai on Thursday urged Kenyans to be cautious during Easter to avoid accidents that are usually recorded during the season.

He said police will heighten patrols and anyone found flouting traffic rules will be arrested.

Deputy President William Ruto sent a similar message calling for caution on roads.

"Let us exercise caution on the road so that we can reach our destinations safely and enjoy the company of loved ones. Blessed and Happy Easter.," he said on Twitter.

"As we remember and celebrate Christ's persecution, death, resurrection and ascension, we reflect on God's redeeming love and blessings. Our hearts are dissolved in thankfulness; our mouths sing His praise. Through prayer, forgiveness, unity, we invite God's favour in our country."