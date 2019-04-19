Most Forms 3 and 4 students watch porn, says TIFA study

• At least 55 per cent of students in seven schools have watched pornography
• Their sources of sex information are teachers, books and magazines, friends and mothers
Research has shown that at least 55 per cent of secondary school students has watched pornography.
The same TIFA research indicates that 68 per cent of the respondents say the internet, film and videos are their main source of information on sex.
The survey, conducted between January 25 and April 3 in seven secondary schools in Nairobi and Kiambu counties, shows that more than half the students both in private and public schools have at least watched pornographic content. Sixty per cent of the respondents were males and 37 per cent females.
Out of the seven schools, four were boys schools. A total of 1,141 students were interviewed.
TIFA managing director Gerry Kweya said 63 per cent have heard about sex from their teachers, 60 per cent read from books and magazines, another 60 per cent heard from friends compared to only 35 per cent from their mothers.
A total of 40 per cent admitted having knowledge of someone who has had a same-sex relationship.
"Out of this, females have more knowledge at 46 per cent compared to male counterparts at 37 per cent," Kweya said.
About 50 per cent of the respondents admitted to having discussions on sexually related matters while 44 per cent said no.
Though 60 per cent of the students are aware of pregnancy without protected sex, some 33 per cent said they have no idea that having unprotected sex once can result in pregnancy.TIFA Managing Director Gerry Kweya
"The teenagers seem to be free discussing sexual matters with their mothers at 31 per cent compared to fathers at 10 per cent," Kweya added.
Twenty-five per cent said they have engaged in intercourse with the majority of them being male students at 32 per cent compared to 6 per cent females.
Some 73 per cent had their first sexual encounter when they were 13 years, 17 per cent when they were below while 10 per cent could not remember.
While 56 per cent of the students said they have knowledge of contraceptives, 35 per cent said they are not aware while 9 per cent did not respond.
The research indicates that while 28 per cent of the students would tell their parents how much they loved them given a chance, 3 per cent wished their parents would teach them about sex and relationships.
Two per cent want their parents to support them in whatever way is possible.
"Teach me on sex..., I abuse drugs, ..... I am engaging in sex..., allow me to be in a relationship...., warn my sister against forcing me to have sex with her..... and my neighbour tried grabbing me to have sex...... are some of the things the students would want to tell their parents verbatim though they think they won't be believed," Kweya said.