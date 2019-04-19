Most Forms 3 and 4 students watch porn, says TIFA study

Research has shown that at least 55 per cent of secondary school students has watched pornography.

The same TIFA research indicates that 68 per cent of the respondents say the internet, film and videos are their main source of information on sex.

The survey, conducted between January 25 and April 3 in seven secondary schools in Nairobi and Kiambu counties, shows that more than half the students both in private and public schools have at least watched pornographic content. Sixty per cent of the respondents were males and 37 per cent females.

Out of the seven schools, four were boys schools. A total of 1,141 students were interviewed.

TIFA managing director Gerry Kweya said 63 per cent have heard about sex from their teachers, 60 per cent read from books and magazines, another 60 per cent heard from friends compared to only 35 per cent from their mothers.

A total of 40 per cent admitted having knowledge of someone who has had a same-sex relationship.

"Out of this, females have more knowledge at 46 per cent compared to male counterparts at 37 per cent," Kweya said.

About 50 per cent of the respondents admitted to having discussions on sexually related matters while 44 per cent said no.